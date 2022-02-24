Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held an assessment of the situation regarding the escalation between Russia and Ukraine, Tuesday evening.

The consequences of the crisis, in its diplomatic, economic and security aspects, were reviewed in the discussion.

The political echelon agreed on the main points of the directive on Israel's conduct during the crisis including the continuation of efforts to evacuate Israelis from the area, aid to the Jewish community in Ukraine and preparations to receive olim, preparations to render humanitarian assistance as necessary, continued regular discussions, and assessments of the situation to evaluate future consequences (to the extent that there any) for Israel.

Participating in the discussion were the Foreign Minister, the Defense Minister, the National Security Adviser and Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Office Director General, the Foreign Ministry Director General and the Finance Ministry Director General as well as representatives from the IDF, the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and National Information Directorate.