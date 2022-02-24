Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowed Thursday that Israel will do whatever it can to help Ukrainian civilians during the ongoing conflict on the border with Russia.

Speaking at an IDF officer's course graduation ceremony Thursday, Bennett called the war between Ukraine and Russia “difficult and tragic”, and expressed sympathy for civilians impacted by the conflict.

“Like everyone else, we pray for peace and calm in Ukraine, and still hope that dialogue will lead to a resolution,” Bennett said.

“These are difficult and tragic moments, and our hearts are with the civilians that, through no fault of their own, have been thrust into this situation. Israel will mobilize to extend humanitarian aid as needed. We have the capability; we are experienced and we will help Ukraine's citizens as much as possible.”

Bennett also urged Israelis still in Ukraine to evacuate immediately.

“I take this opportunity to address the Israeli citizens who have not yet left Ukraine: Leave now. Our representatives are waiting to welcome you at the western border crossings. In addition, any Jew from anywhere in the world knows that a home awaits them here, with us, and that our door will always be open.”