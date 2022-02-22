The number of severe COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning dropped to 753 - the lowest number since January 22, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

Of those, 300 are in critical condition, and 224 are intubated. Twenty-six patients are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

On Monday night, the number of those dead of coronavirus in Israel passed the 10,000 mark. As of Tuesday morning, it rose to 10,003.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported that 12,930 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Monday, for a total of 112,271 active cases around the country. Of those, 1,632 are hospitalized.

The Ministry also reported that 13.55% of Monday's coronavirus tests were positive.

There are currently 1,298 medical staff quarantined or coronavirus-positive. Among them are 211 doctors, 365 nurses, and 722 others. Foremost among the "other" group are 260 administrative and cleaning staff, 39 laboratory workers, and 53 physiotherapists.