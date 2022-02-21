The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel reached 10,000 Monday, two years after the pandemic first reached the country. 1,031 Israelis have died from the coronavirus since the beginning of February.

Yesterday, 17,679 new verified patients were diagnosed in Israel. 772 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 248 are on ventilators.

The coefficient of adhesion remains stable and stands at 0.67. In Israel, there are about 120,000 active coronavirus patients who have not yet recovered, and the condition of most of them is defined as mild or very mild.

Last night, it was decided to end the limits on entry to foreign nationals into Israel starting next month, ending two years of strict restrictions on the entry of tourists.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz), and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) met Sunday to discuss the possibility of ending most restrictions on entry to foreign tourists.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers agreed to permit both vaccinated and unvaccinated nationals of all ages to enter the country on tourist visas to enter Israel, on condition that they test negative on two PCR tests – one before boarding their flight and one upon arrival in Israel.