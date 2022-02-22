The United States on Monday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin after he signed an order recognizing the independence of pro-Russian separatist groups in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine.

“We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately. President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine. The Departments of State and Treasury will have additional details shortly. We will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine,” she added.

“We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps and on Russia’s ongoing escalation along the border with Ukraine,” concluded Psaki.

Also on Monday, President Joe Biden spoke today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said in a statement.

“President Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin’s decision to purportedly recognize the “independence” of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. He updated President Zelenskyy on the United States’ response, including our plan to issue sanctions. President Biden reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its Allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also commented on Putin’s move and wrote on Twitter, “Kremlin recognition of the so-called ‘Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics’ as ‘independent’ requires a swift and firm response, and we will take appropriate steps in coordination with partners.”

Hours after his recognition the independence of the separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk, Putin ordered his defense ministry to dispatch peacekeepers to the regions.

The Russian President’s latest moves further raise fears that Russia is planning a military invasion of Ukraine.

Russia currently has over 150,000 troops stationed near the Ukrainian border. On Sunday, the US cited intelligence reports saying that Russian military officers have already received orders to launch the invasion of Ukraine.

Later on Sunday, the US embassy in Moscow warned Americans of potential attacks in public places in Russia, including along the border with Ukraine.

The embassy told Americans in Russia to "avoid crowds" and "have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance".

On Monday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid decided to instruct the staff of the Israeli Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, to move to the consular offices opened in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

The consular office in Lviv has been working to issue travel documents to Israeli citizens since Thursday and will assist citizens interested in leaving the country mainly from land crossings to neighboring countries.