US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed near Russian territory in response to recent threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Reuters reported.

"I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump wrote in a post on social media, describing Medvedev’s remarks as “highly provocative.”

He added, "Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances."

The exchange follows rising tensions between Trump and Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

Earlier this week, Trump issued a warning to Moscow, stating it had "10 days from today" to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or face tariffs targeting both Russia and those purchasing its oil.

Medvedev responded by accusing Trump of playing a “game of ultimatums” and referenced Russia’s Cold War-era nuclear strike capabilities after Trump cautioned him to “watch his words.”

