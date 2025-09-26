Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on charges of making a false statement and obstruction, days after President Donald Trump publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute Comey and other figures he views as political adversaries.

The indictment marks a historic moment, making Comey the first former senior government official to face criminal prosecution tied to one of Trump’s longstanding grievances: the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

That probe, known internally as “Crossfire Hurricane,” has been repeatedly condemned by Trump and his supporters as a “hoax” and “witch hunt”.

The charges against Comey stem from his September 30, 2020, testimony before Congress regarding his role in the FBI’s handling of the Trump-Russia investigation. Fox News Digital first reported in July that Comey was under criminal investigation by the FBI. Prosecutors faced a five-year deadline to bring charges, which expired Tuesday.

The Justice Department, now led by Trump ally Pam Bondi, is facing renewed scrutiny over concerns that it is being used to target individuals the president considers political enemies. Bondi, however, defended the indictment, stating on X: “Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”

She added, “no one is above the law,” but did not provide further comment.