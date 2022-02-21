Following a recent situational assessment at the Foreign Ministry and talks with a number of international sources, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid decided to instruct the staff of the Israeli Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, to move to the consular offices opened in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

This is in light of reports that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent.

The consular office in Lviv has been working to issue travel documents to Israeli citizens since Thursday and will assist citizens interested in leaving the country mainly from land crossings to neighboring countries.

The phone number of the office in Lviv is: +380935402099.

"The Foreign Ministry is prepared for any development, including the possibility of a land exit. Within this framework, Israeli diplomats stationed in Lviv as well as those serving in Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary have held visits to border crossings with Ukraine, and meetings with the authorities at the crossings, in order to ensure the passage of Israeli citizens who wish to leave Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement,