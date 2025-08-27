An Arkia flight from Paris to Tel Aviv was forced to make an emergency landing in Cyprus on Wednesday, after a passenger attacked a flight attendant during takeoff. The flight was operated by a crew from Denmark in a chartered plane.

According to the company's statement, the incident began when the passenger tried to enter the bathroom during takeoff in violation of safety procedures. When asked to return to his seat, he verbally and physically attacked one of the flight attendants.

In accordance with the captain's decision and safety procedures, the plane was diverted to land at Paphos Airport, where the passenger was removed from the plane and arrested by local police.

Arkia stated, "After the matter had been dealt with, the flight will continue to Tel Aviv. Arkia apologizes to its passengers for the inconvenience, but emphasizes that it will not compromise in any way on safety issues or in cases of violence against the company's staff."