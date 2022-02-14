The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Sunday night asked civilians in Yemeni ministries in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa to immediately evacuate, Reuters reported, citing Saudi state news agency SPA.

The coalition said the Iran-backed Houthis use these headquarters to "launch hostile operations," and in response to the threat a site linked to the latest attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport would be destroyed.

Hours later, the Saudi-led coalition destroyed a Houthi telecommunication system used to control drones, Saudi State TV reported.

The bombing targeted a ground station for satellites in the vicinity of the telecommunication ministry in northern Sanaa, residents told Reuters.

12 people were injured at Abha airport by shrapnel from an explosive-laden drone intercepted by Saudi air defenses this past Thursday, the latest attack on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis.

The Houthis and their allies took over large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, in 2015. A Saudi-led military coalition then intervened in Yemen to try to restore the government.

In addition to attacks on Saudi Arabia, the Houthis recently launched several attacks on the United Arab Emirates.

On January 17, the Houthis attacked three oil tankers near Abu Dhabi, killing three people and wounded six others.

Two weeks later, the Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile towards the UAE which was intercepted by the US military. The attack occurred during the visit of President Isaac Herzog to the UAE.

It has long been believed that Iran is planning to use the Houthis to take over Yemen and seize the key strategic port of Aden, which controls the entrance to the Red Sea and ultimately to the Israeli resort city of Eilat.

Iran denies it is backing the Houthis and has also denied Saudi Arabian accusations that Tehran provided the Houthi rebels in Yemen with ballistic capabilities.