About two months after the murder of Yehuda Dimentman in Homesh, IDF forces on Sunday evening began demolishing the home of the terrorist who murdered him in the Palestinian Arab village of Silat al-Harithiya, near Jenin.

During the demolition operations, Palestinian Arab terrorists threw explosives and firebombs at IDF forces and even opened fire on the soldiers, who returned fire.

The Palestinian Arabs claimed that one person was killed and another seriously injured during the exchange of gunfire.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that “a short time ago, IDF and Border Police forces entered the Palestinian Arab village of Silat al-Harithiya in order to demolish the floor in the home in which terrorist Mahmoud Jaradat, one of the terrorists in the squad which murdered Yehuda Dimentman, resided.”

“Violent riots developed in several areas in the region, with the participation of hundreds of rioters who threw rocks and firebombs. IDF fighters used riot dispersal means.”

“The IDF fighters also fired at gunmen who were identified in the area.”

Last week, the Military Prosecutor filed an indictment against the minor terrorist suspected of taking part in Dimentman’s murder. In addition, Prosecutor's statements were filed against two other terrorists involved in the attack.

A separate indictment was filed against the mother of one of the terrorists, charging her with not preventing the attack and for inciting her son to carry it out.

Dimentman, a 25-year-old father of one, was murdered while on his way home from yeshiva. Two others were wounded in the attack.