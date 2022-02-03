The Military Prosecutor on Thursday will file an indictment against the minor terrorist suspected of taking part in the murder of Yehuda Dimentman late last year.

Prosecutor's statements will also be filed against two other terrorists involved in the attack, and next week, indictments against them are expected to be filed.

Dimentman, a 25-year-old father of one, was murdered while on his way home from yeshiva. Two others were wounded in the attack.