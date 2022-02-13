MK Miri Regev (Likud) on Sunday toured Homesh together with Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan and met with the yeshiva students with Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Elishama Cohen and Rabbi Menachem Ben Shachar.

Regev saw the boarding school that was destroyed by IDF forces last week and the beit midrash which remains standing.

"I came today to strengthen my students and the residents of Homesh, together with my friend the head of the council, Yossi Dagan, we found students there who study Torah modestly, do not disturb anyone," said Regev. "The status quo of the last 15 years cannot change, certainly not after a terrorist attack."

Regev addressed the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister: "Bennett and Shaked, members of the 'Ten Degrees to the Right' government - if you forgot what it means to have values, at least try to be human. Respect the family and friends of Yehuda Dimentman and let them study Torah quietly. Take the destruction of the yeshiva off of the agenda."

Council Chairman Yossi Dagan, who is being deported from Sa-Nur himself, told Regev about the difficult situation at the yeshiva after the attack in which Yehuda Dimantman, a student of the yeshiva, was killed and demanded that the yeshiva not be destroyed. "I thank you for visiting today and Homesh in part5icular. Homesh is a test now. A test of the State of Israel, a test of the people of Israel, and we are here to shout in the name of the absolute majority of the State of Israel."

''We say to the government: Take your hands off of Homesh. For the first time since the establishment of the State of Israel, the Israeli government is fighting victims" of terrorism, Dagan attacked.