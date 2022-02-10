A new book claims that former President Donald Trump frequently attempted to flush government documents down a White House toilet.

According to “Confidence Man” by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, presidential aides noted wadded up printed paper clogging up a toilet in the White House, Axios reported.

Trump’s supposed habit of tearing up official documents has come to light in the last few weeks as the January 6 committee has been given papers from the National Archives that have been ripped to shreds and taped back together.

Haberman’s book states that White House staff believed it was Trump who was tearing up the paper found in the toilet.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs said that she had been told that Trump’s White House toilet had been clogged with shredded paper, and that staff thought it was Trump’s doing, Rolling Stone reported.

“Trump is denying he flushed documents down a White House toilet, but Maggie Haberman’s reporting is 100% accurate,” Jacobs tweeted. “Staff did find clumped/torn/shredded papers and fished them out from blocked bathroom toilet – and believed it had been the president’s doing, sources told me at the time.”

Trump issued a statement on Thursday denying he had ever flushed paper down the toilet in the White House. He said that Haberman’s claims are “categorically untrue and simply made up.”

He described the allegation as “another fake story” that is “categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book.”

“The Democrats are just using this and the Unselect Committee of political hacks as a camouflage for how horribly our country is doing under the Biden administration," Trump said.