The pleasant weather may soon disappear, with Israel returning to the cold, wet, weather that brought the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level up nine centimeters (3.5 inches) over the weekend.

Tuesday's weather will be clear or partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, but there may be fog in northern valleys. Towards Wednesday morning, the winds will pick up along the coast.

Wednesday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, and in northern Israel there may be isolated thunderstorms. On Mount Hermon, there will be snow.

Towards evening and overnight, there may also be snow in the northern Golan Heights. Strong winds will blow, and there may be haze in southern Israel. Temperatures will drop significantly, reaching lower than seasonal average. During the night, there is a slight chance of flooding along the coast, as well as flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas.

Thursday will see continued intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the Negev, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. Snow will continue falling on Mount Hermon, and there may still be snow in the northern Golan Heights. The winds will lessen gradually, but there may still be haze in southern Israel. There is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas. Temperatures will be lower than average.