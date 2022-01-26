Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will be the “45th and 47th” president of the United States.

Trump made the declaration while playing golf in a video posted to social media on Wednesday.

In the video, Trump – wearing a red MAGA hat with the number 45 on the side – is seen walking to the first tee. One of his entourage says: “Now on the tee, the 45th president of the United States.”

Trump replies back “The 45th and 47th” while smiling.

The group applauds Trump’s statement. “Yes, I love that!” one of them says.

While Trump has not publicly confirmed if he is planning to run again for president in the 2024 election, he has hinted at running but said he won’t make a decision until after the 2022 midterms. His declaration that he will be the 47th president is the closest so far the former president has come to announcing his intention to run again.

Trump is currently holding campaign rallies for the midterms.