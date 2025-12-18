US President Donald Trump delivered remarks to the nation on Wednesday night in which he summarized his administration’s actions during the past year and outlined priorities for 2026.

“11 months ago I inherited a mess, and I am fixing it,” Trump began his remarks and later stated that “our country is back, stronger than ever before”.

Trump devoted a large portion of the speech to immigration, saying that when he took office “our border was open” and that the country “was being invaded by an army of 25 million people,” including criminals and people from “prisons and jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums.” He blamed former President Joe Biden for this, vowing that “it can never be allowed to happen again.”​

He stated that his administration had quickly reversed course, asserting that “for the past seven months, zero illegal aliens have been allowed into our country, a feat which everyone said was absolutely impossible.”

“As it turned out, we didn’t need legislation,” Trump said, referring to prior debates in Washington over border bills. “We just needed a new president.”​

Trump also said that he inherited “the worst inflation in 48 years” and that life had become “unaffordable for millions and millions of Americans,” but said his policies are now driving costs down rapidly. He cited specific prices, saying “gasoline is now under $2.50 a gallon in much of the country,” that in some states it has “just hit $1.99 a gallon,” and that “the price of a Thanksgiving turkey was down 33 percent” and “the price of eggs is down 82 percent since March.”

The president said wages are now outpacing inflation, telling viewers that “for the first time in years, wages are rising much faster than inflation.” He said the “typical factory worker has seen a wage increase of $1,300,” with gains of $1,800 for construction workers and $3,300 for miners, and claimed that “very importantly, there are more people working today than at any time in American history.”​

Trump highlighted what he called “the largest tax cuts in American history,” saying his new legislation “wrapped 12 different bills up into one beautiful bill” that includes “no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security for our great seniors.” He added that “many families will be saving between $11,000 and $20,000 a year” and predicted “the largest tax refund season of all time” next spring.​

Much of the funding for his agenda, he said, comes from tariffs, which he called “my favorite word.”

“Companies know that if they build in America, there are no tariffs, and that’s why they’re coming home to the USA in record numbers,” Trump said, arguing that tariffs are fueling record factory openings and investment. He announced that “more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, we call, warrior dividend” of $1,776 each “in honor of our nation’s founding in 1776,” adding, “the checks are already on the way.”​

On health care, Trump said he is “doing what no politician of either party has ever done, standing up to the special interests to dramatically reduce the price of prescription drugs.” He added that negotiations and tariff threats would “slash prices on drugs and pharmaceuticals by as much as 400, 500, and even 600 percent” and announced that “the first of these unprecedented price reductions will be available starting in January through a new website, trumprx.gov.”​

He also attacked what he called the “unaﬀordable care act,” insisting “I want the money to go directly to the people so you can buy your own health care,” which he said would be “much better health care at a much lower price.”

On energy, Trump said he declared “a national energy emergency” on day one and claimed that Democrats had used a “green energy scam” to drive up costs, while his administration is opening “1,600 new electrical generating plants” and will cause electricity prices to “fall dramatically.”

He also noted his military achievements this year, noting that he ended eight wars over during this time, and made specific mention of the war in Gaza and the elimination of the Iranian nuclear threat.

“I've restored American strength, settled eight wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat, and ended the war in Gaza, bringing for the first time in 3,000 years peace to the Middle East, and secured the release of the hostages, both living and dead,” stated Trump, though he did not mention Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage whose body is still being held in Gaza.

The president framed the coming year, which will include the World Cup, the Olympics and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, as the culmination of what he called “the comeback of America that began just one year ago.”

“We are putting America first, and we are making America great again,” Trump said as he closed the address. “To each and every one of you, have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. God bless you all.”​