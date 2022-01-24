Israel Police have opened an investigation into a daycare manager and employee who are suspected of child abuse.

The daycare in question is located in central Israel.

Israel Police have interrogated both the manager and employee, and have received testimonies from parents and interrogated other involved parties. Police also have recent footage from the daycare.

According to Maariv, the investigation was opened two weeks ago, after police received complaints from a number of parents regarding suspected harm to their children while they were in the center's care.

The site also added that a daycare assistant spoke with the police over the weekend.