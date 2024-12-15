The Ministry of Labor has added budgetary support for parents using daycare centers, increasing the maximum income threshold while leaving the minimum as it was.

This means that many families will receive an additional 200 NIS subsidy per month (compared to last year). In some cases, families that previously received no subsidy will receive one this year, with amounts potentially exceeding 250 NIS per month. This is expected to help many more families, marking the first time in over 15 years that a budget increase has been made for this purpose.

Two changes this year allow for increased subsidies: raising the maximum income threshold and adjustments to per capita income levels. Changes were made to these parameters so that the monthly subsidy increases for thousands more parents.

This initiative joins an agreement by Labor Minister Yoav Ben Tzur and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to provide a special subsidy grade for reserve soldiers serving over 60 days in 2024. The Labor Ministry's subsidy system will be updated in the coming days to reflect this change, and details on how the benefit can be secured will be published for the public.