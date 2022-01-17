Director Joss Whedon, who directed Justice League starring Gal Gadot, is denying that he threatened the popular Israeli actress on the set of the 2017 superhero film.

In a Monday interview in Vulture, the 57-year old director responded to allegations of inappropriate conduct made by Gadot during the filming of the movie. Gadot, 36, had claimed that Whedon threatened her career and that his on set behavior toward her was of a threatening nature.

In May 2021, Gadot was quoted by N12 saying that Whedon “kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable. I handled it on the spot.”

Whedon has finally responded to the claims. In the Vulture interview he made the allegation that Gadot had misunderstood him.

“English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech,” he said.

He also denied threatening Gadot – “I don’t threaten people. Who does that?”

The director remembered that they had quarrelled over a scene she did not want in the film. And that he made a joke that he would not cut out that part out of the movie unless she tied him to a train track and had a train run him over, so he would be dead.

“Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track,” Whedon said.

However, Gadot said she remembered events differently, saying, “I understood perfectly.”