Throughout the coming week, temperatures are expected to be lower than seasonal average, and there may be snow in Jerusalem as well, forecasters said.

Monday will be sunny or partly cloudy, but unusually cold throughout Israel, reaching single digits in Jerusalem, Tzfat, and Mitzpeh Ramon.

Monday night will see temperatures dropping to zero Celsius in some areas of Israel, including in the south.

Tuesday night will be rainy and still relatively cold. The rain is expected to begin falling overnight and continue into Wednesday, with rainfall from northern Israel to the Negev. There will be snowfall on Mount Hermon and in the northern Golan, and roads may be blocked temporarily.

In addition, Wednesday evening may also see snowfall in the Jerusalem mountains and other mountains over 800 meters (2,625 feet), but the snow will be light and is not expected to accumulate on the ground for more than a few minutes.

Over the course of Wednesday night, the precipitation will cease, and the weather will turn extremely cold. However, no snow is expected.