Meteorologist Lior Sudri on Sunday evening published a weather forecast for the coming week, predicting a gradual warming that will peak toward the end of the week.

Monday is expected to be partly cloudy, and there may be light local rains in northern and central Israel during the morning hours.

Starting on Tuesday, temperatures will begin to rise, reaching slightly above seasonal average.

Later in the week, the weather will continue to warm, with high clouds partially covering the skies and a decrease in humidity.

On Wednesday, harsh easterly winds are expected in northern Israel.

Thursday will see temperatures higher than seasonal average, and the weather will be dry.

Temperatures will rise again on Friday, especially along the coast and in the lowlands. The easterly winds will increase in northern Israel and in the mountains, and the skies will be cloudy. The weather will remain hotter and drier than usual for the season.