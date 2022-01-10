The Shas faction, led by MK Aryeh Deri, arrived Monday at the protest tent of the residents of Judea and Samaria in front of the Prime Minister's residence and met with Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan and other settlement leaders.

Party chairman MK Aryeh Deri, along with MKs Moshe Abutbul, Michael Malkieli, Uriel Bosso, Haim Biton, Yinon Azulai and Moshe Arbel, came to show their support for the Homesh yeshiva.

MK Deri praised the yeshiva students and asked them not to agree to any partial outline that would be offered to them short of allowing the yeshiva to remain in Homesh.

"Are we guests in the Land of Israel, does anyone do us a favor and give us a few hours to study Torah and then go?", Deri wondered.

"The Shas Party is a party of Torah, of the Land of Israel, and of the people of Israel. There is nothing that symbolizes these values more than the Homesh yeshiva. These are Bnei Torah, boys and students, who study there in holiness and purity and in addition to the observance of the mitzvah of settling the land in a very strategic and important place. After the terrible attack that took place there, it is difficult to understand how a Jewish heart can come and now talk about the evacuation of the yeshiva," Deri stated.

He added, "We must be there. The yeshiva must be there all the time and in full, We came here as a faction to say, by no means can this happen. The Homesh yeshiva has earned its place thanks to its students and by virtue of the blood which was shed. When we saw last week the connection of the Bedouin buildings to electricity and on the other hand the contempt for the Jews and the 'young settlements,' we were very ashamed. The Shas faction will continue to work to ensure that this government moves out of the country quickly, because as long as it is present, there is danger to the people of Israel."

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan thanked MK Deri and the Shas faction for for their support. "There was not one thing I asked of MK Aryeh Deri over the years which he did not respond to, in every matter. We are in the midst of very difficult days. We have a government that harms both Samaria and the Negev, as well as the question of who will rule this country. "The blood of Yehuda Dimentman is not even dry and already the houses of the students in Homesh have been destroyed twice. On the same day that they sold the Negev and approved electricity for the fake outposts in the Negev, they cut off the electricity for the Homesh yeshiva."

Dagan called on the faction members to continue working shoulder to shoulder with the settlers and the national camp. "We here in this encampment represent all the people of Israel from everywhere in the country, at such a time we understand the need for unity of the entire national camp in all its shades, so that this government can be replaced by a real right-wing government."