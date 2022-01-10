A man of about 50 was discovered dead in an Ashdod apartment on Sunday evening.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arriving at the scene declared the man's death at the scene.

Israel Police detained the man's female partner for questioning, on suspicion of murder.

Magen David Adom paramedic Matan Moshe Dushi, who was called to the scene, said, "We entered the apartment and saw a man lying unconscious, with signs of violence on his body."

"We performed medical examinations, but he had no signs of life and we were forced to declare his death at the scene."

Though women and men perpetuate domestic violence at similar rates, women are less likely to succeed in killing their partners due to the typical difference in physical strength.