Abakar Abakarov, a citizen of the Republic of Dagestan and a Russian opposition activist, who was suspected of being one of the three main organizers of the antisemitic pogrom against Israeli passengers at Makhachkala airport in October 2023, was murdered in a stabbing in Turkey.

The body was discovered by a cleaning crew that had been hired to clean the villa, which had been rented through a daily rental app.

According to the worker, she noticed a man lying on the living room floor bleeding, and immediately called the police and emergency services.

The teams that arrived at the scene pronounced the man dead, and after preliminary examinations, the body was transferred to a forensic institute to determine the cause of death.

The investigation shows that the villa was rented on October 6. According to security cameras, the next day, two men entered the property - one of them was Abakarov. That evening the second person was recorded leaving the place with two suitcases. Police have opened an investigation to try to identify the suspect and establish the circumstances of the incident.

An inquiry by security forces and sources in the Dagestani community in Turkey found that the victim was Abakar Abakarov - a political activist who opposed the Russian authorities and left the country following political persecution and threats.

The Dagestani community in Turkey issued a communal statement: "The murder of a person who played such an important role in the struggle for freedom is not only a personal tragedy but an assault on the dignity and freedom of an entire people. His memory will remain alive in the hearts of his people."