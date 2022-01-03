Following the weekend's rainfall, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose one centimeter since Sunday, and now stands at 1.915 meters (6 feet, 3.39 inches) below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy. During the morning hours, there will be local rainfall, especially in central and southern Israel. There is a slight chance that southern streams may flood. Temperatures will be average for the season. Monday night will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy. Beginning in the afternoon hours, there will be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will remain unchanged.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy. In northern and central Israel there will be light local rainfall, which will cease towards evening.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures rising to slightly above seasonal average.