In this week's and last week's parshas (Torah portions), we see a lot of emphasis and discussion around who will speak to Pharaoh. Several times we see the same discussion where Moshe (Moses) says he is incapable of speaking and Hashem (G-d) says Aharon (Aaron) will help him speak.

Over and over the Torah emphasizes that Moshe and Aharon will speak to Pharaoh. It even points out, seemingly out of context, how old Moshe and Aharon were when they spoke to Pharaoh.

But after all that emphasis on speaking to Pharaoh, Hashem says but Pharaoh is not going to listen.

So why so is there so much emphasis on speaking and on who will speak if no one is going to listen anyways??