In the final passages of the Parsha, Moshe descends from Mount Sinai carrying the new Luchot. However, his return is marked by a striking physical transformation: his face is radiant with an otherworldly glow. This radiant countenance captivates the attention of Aharon and Am Yisrael, evoking a mixture of awe and trepidation.

This remarkable occurrence prompts questions:

What does it mean that his face was shining?

Why this time? Moshe has spoken to Hashem in Shamaym several times already!

And what's the significance of Moshe wearing a mask afterward, except when speaking with Hashem?

Delving into these queries unravels deeper layers of insight into Moshe's divine connection, our divine connection - and the Torah being the most important words we have.