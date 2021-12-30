Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday announced that 3,947 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed Wednesday - the highest number in a single day since September 30, and a rise of about 1,000 since Wednesday.

The Ministry also noted a continued rise in the number of positive coronavirus tests: 2.93% of test results received Wednesday were positive, compared to 2.51% on Tuesday. That percentage is the highest in three months.

At the same time, the infection coefficient, which measures the expansion or regression of the pandemic, continues to rise and has now reached 1.62.

Israel currently has 151 coronavirus patients hospitalized around the country, including 94 who are in serious condition. These numbers rose by 10 and 6 in the past day, respectively.

At the same time, 78.7% of the seriously ill patients are completely unvaccinated.

Around Israel, there are 20,429 active COVID-19 cases, including 461 people who recently arrived from abroad and who were diagnosed on Wednesday.

There are 8,456 schoolchildren who have active cases of coronavirus - nearly double last week's 4,822. Nearly 56,000 students are in quarantine.