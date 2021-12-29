Nearly 3,000 new cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, Israel's Health Ministry said Wednesday morning.

The 2,967 new cases represent the second day in a row in which nearly 3,000 new cases were diagnosed: On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that Monday's tally had reached 2,952.

There are now 17,260 active COVID-19 cases around Israel, the Ministry said.

Of the COVID-19 test results received Tuesday, 2.48% were positive, up from Monday's 2.35%.

Among the COVID-19 patients are 141 who are hospitalized, including 88 whose condition is serious. That number also includes 47 whose condition is critical.

There are currently 39 intubated coronavirus patients, and 18 who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Ministry data also showed that over one quarter (25.3%) of new coronavirus cases in the past month are children between the ages of 0-9. Another 26% are children and teenagers from age 10-19.