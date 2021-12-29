Israel's first ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Na'eh, on Tuesday handed his credentials to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The ceremony took place at the Al-Sakhir Palace, which is used to hold ceremonies and particularly prestigious events.

The event included the hoisting of the Israeli flag and the playing of the Israeli anthem "Hatikva" in the palace, as well as an exchange of greetings and a warm and friendly conversation between Ambassador Na’eh and the king of Bahrain.

Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz said, "The submission of the credentials today to the King of Bahrain is an important step in the formal and public anchoring of relations between the two countries. I am happy that Eitan, a veteran and respected diplomat in the foreign service who has extensive experience in the Middle East arena, is the first Israeli ambassador to Bahrain. I am sure that during his tenure as ambassador, relations will flourish and prosper."

Ambassador Na’eh added, "I am proud to be the first Israeli ambassador to Bahrain. We recently marked a year since the peace agreement between us and it was exciting to hear the Israeli national anthem in the kingdom. The connection between the countries is warm and I am sure it will deepen."

Na’eh, who previously served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, was named in September as Israel’s first ambassador to Bahrain.

Both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized relations with Israel a year ago as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.