Bahrain will continue to build its relationship with Israel after former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the right triumphed in Israel's general election, the diplomatic adviser to Bahrain's king said on Saturday, according to Reuters.
The diplomatic adviser, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, said Netanyahu's win was "normal and always expected".
"We have an agreement with Israel, part of the Abraham Accords, and we will stick to our agreement and we expect it to continue in the same line and continue building our partnership together," he was quoted as having told reporters.
"We will want to make an example and succeed together and face all the threats," he said, responding to a question about a multilateral regional approach to security that includes Israel.
Bahrain and Israel normalized ties as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020. In February, then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a historic visit to Bahrain.
During that visit, Bennett met with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa at his palace. He also spoke to Bahraini students during the visit and met with local Jewish community leaders.
At the Negev summit which took place in March of this year, Israel and Bahrain signed a Warm Peace agreement between the two countries, which is a roadmap for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries over the next decade.