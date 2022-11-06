Bahrain will continue to build its relationship with Israel after former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the right triumphed in Israel's general election, the diplomatic adviser to Bahrain's king said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

The diplomatic adviser, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, said Netanyahu's win was "normal and always expected".

"We have an agreement with Israel, part of the Abraham Accords, and we will stick to our agreement and we expect it to continue in the same line and continue building our partnership together," he was quoted as having told reporters.

"We will want to make an example and succeed together and face all the threats," he said, responding to a question about a multilateral regional approach to security that includes Israel.