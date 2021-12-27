The widow of Rabbi Eliezer Mordechai Goldberg from Beitar Illit gave birth Monday to the couple's fifth child, a son.

Rabbi Goldberg, 37, was one of the 45 killed earlier this year during the Meron disaster.

The family members who have been supporting the widow and orphans since the tragedy rejoiced at the news, and have continued offering their continuous support.

Kikar Hashabbat noted that the Goldberg baby is the third to be born to a father who was killed in Meron: Last week, a daughter was born to the deceased Rabbi David Kraus, and several months ago the widow of Rabbi Avraham Greenbaum gave birth to a son.

In addition, last month the Engelard family, which lost two sons in Meron, welcomed a baby boy.