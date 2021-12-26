An El Al flight attendant who tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 while in China has been transferred to an isolation station in China and prevented from leaving the country.

The flight attendant, a woman, was on a cargo flight headed for the city of Guangzhou in southern China. When she arrived there last Thursday, COVID testing revealed her to be carrying the Omicron strain of the virus. She has been held in isolation in Guangzhou since then, and presumed to be in a local hospital.

El Al and the Israeli Foreign Ministry are reportedly working to have the woman released and returned to Israel. In the meantime, she is being supplied with food and other provisions.

According to El Al, if everything goes according to plan the flight attendant will be permitted to return to Israel next Monday, on another cargo flight.