Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 Sunday night, after his daughter tested positive for the virus.

Following the revelation that Bennett’s daughter, 14-year-old Michal Bennett, had tested positive for the virus, the entire family underwent PCR testing.

On Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Bennett had gone into isolation after his daughter, who was vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, had tested positive for the virus.

Bennett had tested negative with a rapid antigen test ahead of Sunday morning’s cabinet meeting, but underwent a PCR test after Michal tested positive, abruptly leaving the cabinet meeting after being informed of Michal's infection.

The rest of the Bennett family tested negative, with the exception of Bennett’s youngest son, who will be retested following a malfunction in the testing process with the original sample.

Despite the Prime Minister’s negative test, he will remain in isolation for the time being, his office said, as an extra precaution.