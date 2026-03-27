The Shas party sharply attacked former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday evening following his outburst against the party’s chairman, Aryeh Deri.

The criticism from Shas came after Bennett gave an interview to Walla!, in which he commented on the possibility of forming a joint government with Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party.

During the interview, Bennett was asked whether he would serve in a government alongside Golan and replied that he would be willing to form a government with anyone who serves in the IDF. “Anyone who can serve in a tank can serve in the government. [United Torah Judaism chairman Yitzhak] Goldknopf and Deri, who are working against the IDF, are not any closer to me."

In response, Shas described the interview as a “panicked performance" and claimed that Bennett had arrived wearing an earpiece, with his advisers dictating anti-haredi incitement for him to deliver.

“It’s sad that this is all he has to offer the people of Israel in the middle of a war - more incitement and tearing the nation apart," the party stated.

Shas continued its assault on Bennett, reminding the public of his time as prime minister: “The man who formed a government with Mansour Abbas and the Muslim Brotherhood now dares to criticize Netanyahu on security and victory. Embarrassing. Even the opposition bloc has figured out that he’s a joke."