Former prime minister Naftali Bennett revealed the identity of an ISA operative, a bodyguard in the unit for protecting VIPs, who had been one of his personal bodyguards - including his first name.

Kan reported that Bennett was required by security officials to remove the posts immediately. The law prohibits publishing the identities of ISA employees, even after they leave their positions. This is due to concerns for their personal security and information security.

Bennett's office said, "It was a mistake made in good faith. The post described an emotional story about Bennett's meeting with one of the senior commanders who rose in the IDF. The post was deleted."