The daughter of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was revealed Sunday afternoon to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The prime minister was tested this morning in an antigen test at the entrance to the cabinet meeting and received a negative result, but upon receiving the update about his daughter, Bennett left the meeting, which was transferred to the direction of his deputy, Justice Minister Gideon Saar.

"The prime minister will undergo a PCR test and until he receives a result will be in home isolation, separately from his daughter. The prime minister and his family will act in accordance with the guidelines and rules," the Bennett bureau said.