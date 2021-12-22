The Religious Zionist Party on Tuesday evening attacked Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, after budgets were transferred to authorities in the Arab sector.

"A few minutes ago, the Finance Committee began paying Ayelet Shaked's protection to the Islamic Movement. 140,000,000 shekels were transferred on Shaked’s order to the Arab authorities, without clear criteria and without a supervisory mechanism," the party claimed.

It added that "the money will be laundered in the Arab authorities and from there the path to incitement, terrorism and crime is short. Shaked funds terrorism, what a disgrace."

Shaked’s Yamina Party responded to the allegations, saying, "[Bezalel] Smotrich is lying as usual to cover up his failure. For the first time, funds transferred to Arab authorities will be supervised and the tenders will be done in an orderly manner."

"No government has done this before and money went to crime families through the tenders. Smotrich should be tipping his cap to Shaked," said Yamina.