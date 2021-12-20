Is Israel facing a new wave of Arab terror? Palestinian Authority footage of actions of war during the month of November show extensive terror activities.

The footage, from Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem, show that there were 15 shooting attacks during November, as well as two stabbing attacks.

There were also five instances of explosives being hurled at IDF forces, one arson attack on an IDF base, four instances in which IDF vehicles and equipment were destroyed, 31 firebomb attacks, and 201 conflicts and rock-throwing attacks.

In addition, during the period in question, there were 72 instances of conflict with Jewish residents of the area, 12 instances of nightly disturbances, and 61 riots.

The most prominent event in November was a shooting carried out by Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, who murdered Eli Kay and wounded three others. Actions of war were most prominent in the Shechem (Nablus) area, where there were 126 incidents, and in the Ramallah area, where there were 101.