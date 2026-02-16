A shooting at Lynch Arena during a hockey game on Monday afternoon left three people dead and several others hospitalized, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred around 2:00 p.m. local time during a scheduled game at an indoor ice skating rink, according to local media.

Officials confirmed that a man, believed to be the suspect, and two other people were killed in the incident. Investigators are exploring the possibility that the shooting was related to a domestic dispute. The condition of the hospitalized individuals remained unclear as of 4:00 p.m. local time, and the identities of those involved have not yet been released.

A student leaving the rink recounted hearing several “bangs," which prompted a panic among attendees. The student said people immediately began running for the exits upon realizing they were hearing gunshots.

A Walgreens employee located near the arena described a chaotic scene as individuals rushed into the pharmacy, informing staff of the shooting. The employee stated they immediately called 911 and closed the store in response to the panic.

A large police presence surrounded the arena following the shooting, with numerous law enforcement vehicles on the scene. Shortly after the incident, a crowd of hockey players was seen gathered outside. These players were later escorted from the area.

Gov. Dan McKee expressed that he was aware of the situation and was monitoring the developments. Coventry Superintendent Don Cowart reassured families in a 3:31 p.m. email, stating that all students from the district had been accounted for and were safe.