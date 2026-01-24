Federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, 37, a Minneapolis resident, today (Saturday) in Minnesota.

Footage circulated on social media shows several agents grappling with a man while at least one of them strikes him with an object.

At least ten shots are heard within five seconds and the man is seen falling to the ground. The incident - the second fatal shooting by ICE in the Minneapolis operation - sparked clashes between hundreds of protesters and federal forces who are in the city as part of the Donald Trump administration's enforcement operation against undocumented immigrants.

The Department of Homeland Security said after the shooting that the victim was carrying a handgun and two magazines.

The department also released a photo of the handgun. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that the man had no criminal record and that he was carrying the weapon legally.

President Trump posted on Truth Social a photo of the handgun the man was allegedly carrying and wrote "This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go - What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves - Not an easy thing to do! Why does Ilhan Omar have $34 Million Dollars in her account? And where are the Tens of Billions of Dollars that have been stolen from the once Great State of Minnesota? We are there because of massive Monetary Fraud, with Billions of Dollars missing, and Illegal Criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the State through the Democrats’ Open Border Policy. We want the money back, and we want it back, NOW. Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong! This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery. Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud. The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America. LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!"

Hundreds of protesters arrived at the intersection where the shooting occurred and demanded the arrest of the agents involved. Federal forces fired tear gas, pepper spray and stun grenades at the crowd.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted "I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."

"I told the White House the state must lead the investigation. Let state investigators secure justice. As we process the scene, stay peaceful and give them space. The State has the personnel to keep people safe - federal agents must not obstruct our ability to do so."