Neria Feldman, who drove the vehicle which was attacked by terrorists in Samaria Thursday night, recounted to Yediot Aharonot the harrowing moments of the attack.

"During the afternoon there was a lesson from the Rosh Yeshiva. At the end we got organized in some cars to get back to Shavei Shomron. I got in my car and Yehuda told me, 'I will come with you'. He got in the car and we started driving. I was first in the convoy," Feldman said.

He said, "At the exit from Homesh we came to a junction where you have to stop to turn left. I stopped and started gliding down the road to see if I could fit in, when suddenly I heard 'boom, boom, boom' and caught the flashes out of the corner of my eye. In that split second, I tried to figure out what it could be, firecrackers, fireworks or stones, and then I heard many hits on the car and I realized - it's a shooting."

"At that moment, to get out of the shooting zone, I just burst into the intersection. While I heard a burst of gunfire. I realized it was an attack. There were four of us in the car. I asked the guys 'what's up?'. I told them I was fine, Aviya, who was sitting next to me, was hit in the hand. but he said 'I'm ok.' Yehuda Smotrich, who was sitting in the back, said 'I didn't get hit at all', and Yehuda Dimentman who was sitting next to him in the back answered me: 'I got a bullet in the neck, I got a bullet in the neck'. Smotrich was sitting next to him tried to take care of him. In the process, I saw that all the lights in the car were blaring. Everything was flashing. The wheels, the brakes, everything. Immediately after the junction there is a bend. I wanted to brake and then I found out I had no brakes. The brake responds to me very weakly, probably hit by a bullet. Once Yehuda said he was hurt, we realized he was badly hurt. While driving at curves, almost without brakes, I just stepped on the gas and maneuvered with the steering wheel. I realized that a bullet in the neck is a matter of life and death. There is no other option. It's the life of your friend, you do not make an account, but jump into the water.

Feldman immediately decided to change direction to reach the back gate of Shavei Shomron. "I called Shavei Shomron's Military Security Coordinator and told him to open the back gate and that there was an attack. Then in the village of Burka they threw Molotov Cocktails at us, which fortunately did not hurt us. Yehuda at this point was still conscious and talking to us. I was concerned that Smotrich would keep him conscious. At some point during the drive he began to gurgle. He had a very hard time breathing. I spoke to him and he did not respond. We shouted at him, trying to keep him alive."

"Before that, in the Burka area I already felt like I was driving on the edge. The car just started cruising on the road without a good grip. I was also talking with the security forces on the phone, so when we arrived in Samaria, medical staff from the settlement were already waiting for us, and they started taking care of Yehuda. I did not have the courage to see Yehuda," he said.