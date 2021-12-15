Senior US and Palestinian Arab officials on Tuesday met virtually to renew the US-Palestinian Economic Dialogue—the first meeting of its kind in five years after the Trump administration ceased such cooperation, Haaretz reports.

According to a joint statement, officials from a wide range of agencies and ministries in the US government and the Palestinian Authority will discuss current and future areas of economic cooperation.

"Participants recognized the importance of restored political and economic relations between the US government and the Palestinian Authority and pledged to expand and deepen cooperation and coordination across a range of sectors," the statement noted.

During the meeting, officials discussed issues such as infrastructure development, access to US markets, US regulations, free trade, financial issues, renewable energy and environmental initiatives, connecting Palestinian and American businesses, and addressing obstacles to Palestinian economic development. The dialogue also included a discussion of international trade relations.

The two sides concluded the dialogue by agreeing to work on several crucial issues to advance the economic prosperity of the Palestinian people, according to Haaretz. The US government outlined programs that could support the Palestinian Authority’s efforts towards financial issues, trade, and promoting foreign direct investment, the joint statement added.

After the meeting, the PA stressed the words of Deputy Secretary of State Yael Lempert, who said that the Biden administration believes in the right of the Palestinian people to live in peace and security, and that the economic investment is ultimately geared toward a two-state solution as well.

A senior PA official involved in the meeting said that, although the meeting signalled a dramatic change from the Trump administration's approach to the Palestinians, the conversation was still framed around civic and policy issues with no bearing, at least in the short-term, on a broader resolution to the conflict.

The PA had a tense relationship with the Trump administration and had been boycotting the US since 2017, in protest of Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the US embassy in Israel to the city.

However, since taking office, the Biden administration has renewed ties with the PA and had been crafting a plan aimed at “resetting” US ties with the PA.

In one move, the Biden administration announced it intends to resume aid to UNRWA as well as other aid to the PA which was suspended by the Trump administration.