Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Wednesday blamed the US administration for the threats and the Israeli security escalation in the Gaza Strip.

Abu Rudeineh claimed that Israeli military activity in the Gazan city of Rafah will lead to "massacres, disasters and the expulsion of the residents, and this will be the beginning of a new phase in a long conflict."

"The American decisions regarding military and financial aid, along with the use of the veto in the Security Council, make the United States a partner in the war of extermination, and this is a hostile position towards the Palestinian people and the Arab nation, and towards all the countries that stood by our side in the Security Council," he claimed.

"The mass demonstrations sweeping the capitals of the world, and more recently the demonstrations and protests in American universities calling for an end to aggression and an end to the occupation and its crimes in the Palestinian lands, express a call to the American government to reconsider its positions, to renounce the blind support for the Israeli occupation, to stand up for international law and the implementation of the decisions of international legitimacy."