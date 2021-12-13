Israel now has 5,746 active cases of coronavirus, following the addition of 444 new cases on Sunday, the country's Health Ministry reported Monday morning.

Across Israel, there are 138 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 96 who are seriously ill. Of those, 60 are in critical condition, 51 are intubated, and 18 are hooked up to ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

In addition, 0.52% of coronavirus test results received Sunday were positive.

Earlier on Monday, Israel Hayomreported that just 10% of children ages 5-11 had received the COVID-19 vaccine, while just 18% have recovered from the virus itself.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,216 people have died of COVID-19 in Israel.