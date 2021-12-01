Meretz party threatening to bring down Infiltrators Law

Despite opposite by the left-wing Meretz party, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) intends to bring an extension of the Infiltrators Law for its first reading the the Knesset.

The bill is expected to be brought for a vote next week.

Meretz, meanwhile has threatened to vote against the law, saying they expect Shaked to negotiate with them on its details, as she did on the Citizenship Law.

According to Kan Reshet Bet, Shaked said in closed conversations that she will not dedicate time to convincing Meretz to support the bill, but will bring the law as-is for a vote.

"We'll see if Meretz dares to vote against it and violate coalition discipline," Shaked said. Senior officials in the coalition have warned that if Meretz votes against the bill, there will be consequences for that decision.

The Infiltrators Law allows the Interior Minister to move illegal infiltrators from one area of Israel to another, as well as to doubly fine the employer of an illegal infiltrator.