תיעוד מזעזע: שב"ח העביר ילדה קשורה מעל גדר ההפרדה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Forces from the Jerusalem Envelope Border Police arrested a suspect on Sunday who was filmed transferring a young girl over the separation barrier wall in Jerusalem, with the child tied with a rope, posing a real danger to her life.

During the operational activity, Jerusalem Envelope Border Police forces raided the village with aerial support from the Border Police’s “Rakia" unit, which specializes in operating drones and unmanned aerial vehicles. The suspect was located outside a business and arrested on suspicion of smuggling illegal entrants through the separation barrier and abusing a minor. He was taken for further interrogation.