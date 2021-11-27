Israel to switch its clocks three weeks early?

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Saturday night said that the government will add three weeks to Daylight Saving Time.

Speaking Saturday night at a "Meet the Press" event, Shaked said, "Shortening winter time will allow the economy to save on costs, and it will not hurt the students or those who pray thrice daily."

"By doing this, Israel is adapting itself to the custom in the US, where they also move the clocks at the beginning of March," she added.

In Israel, Daylight Saving Time is known as "summer time," and the earlier clock used before DST begins and after it ends is known as "winter time."

The proposal will be brought to the Knesset in the coming month.

Daylight Saving Time is currently scheduled to begin on Friday, 25 March, 2022.