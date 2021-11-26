Algerian official: Gantz visit to Morocco 'targeted' us

A top Algerian official claimed on Thursday that Defense Minister Benny Gantz's visit to Morocco had "targeted" his country, AFP reports.

"The enemies are mobilizing more and more to undermine Algeria", said Senate president Salah Goudjil, the most senior official in Algeria after the country's president.

"Today, things are clear with the visit of the Minister of Defense of the Zionist entity in Morocco, after the one carried out (in August) by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this entity in this neighboring country," he added.

Algeria announced in August that it is severing its diplomatic relations with Morocco over what it called "hostile actions" on the part of Morocco.

Algerian Foreign Affairs Minister Ramtane Lamamra announced the move at a press conference in which he read a statement on behalf of the Algerian President. Lamamra criticized Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who during his visit to Morocco earlier that month made statements against Algeria.

Algeria later threatened to divert all its Spain-bound natural gas exports via an undersea pipeline that bypasses Morocco.

Earlier this month, Algiers accused Rabat of killing three Algerian civilians on a desert highway through the Polisario-held area of Western Sahara in a strike on their trucks, raising fears of an escalation.

Morocco and Algeria have had poor relations for decades, with Algiers backing the armed Polisario movement that seeks independence for Western Sahara.

Last December, the head of Algeria's largest Islamist party labeled Morocco's Prime Minister Saad Eddine El-Othmani a "traitor" over his country’s decision to normalize ties with Israel.